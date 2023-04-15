Central Planning 22nd Art Open House

The Salina High School Central visual arts department will host its 22nd Annual Art Open House.

According to the school, the art event will be this Thursday, April 20th from 6-8:30pm in the SC Visual Arts Department/rooms 1701 and 1702 east of the main south entrance.

This large open art exhibit will be held in the art department for one evening. Over 500 pieces of two and three-dimensional work will be on display. The public along with friends and families are invited and admission is free. Please enter through the south entrance off Front and McAdams Streets. Come view art, vote for your favorite art pieces, & share some refreshments with this year’s creative students.

Central’s art instructors are Mr. Larry Cullins, Mrs. Kiersten Dykes, and Ms. Irma Garcia.