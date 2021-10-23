Central KS Outdoors 10 – 23 – 21

Warm weather changing habits of the fish and wildlife around the area. Bob Roberts talks about the warmer that normal temperatures changing what some are seeing on trail cameras and anglers finding warmer water temperatures affecting fish movements. Fisheries Biologists are doing their sampling of lakes and reservoirs right now and later this year they will be able to give us the status of fish populations in our lakes and reservoirs.
