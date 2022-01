Bob Roberts visits with KDWP research fisheries biologist Jeff Koch about possible changes to the Crappie creel and length limits at Kansas lakes. There seems to be a more conservative approach to creel limits which are 50 fish a day for Crappies at many lakes. Some lakes are now 20 Crappies a day and there is angler support to change more to that daily limit. Weather is keeping some lakes open in parts while others are frozen…be careful if you are ice fishing.