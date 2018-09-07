Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors 9-8

Pat StrathmanSeptember 7, 2018

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about the great choices that outdoors folks have this fall.

Doves and Teal will give shot gunners a hunting challenge.  Muzzle loader and archery Deer seasons.

But fishing also gets good as the days get shorter and waters cool down.  Whether to hunt or fish might be tough to decide but it’s great to have that choice.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

