Central Kansas Outdoors – 9/5

Pat StrathmanSeptember 4, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Dove season is now open and Bob Roberts talks about possibilities for hunters after the first few days.

Cold fronts will move big flocks of Doves through our area and hunting can be very good.

Fishing will be improving during September as cooler weather lowers the water temperatures for lakes.

Surface activity is great in September for Stripers, Wipers and White Bass.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

