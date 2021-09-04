Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 9/4

Pat StrathmanSeptember 3, 2021

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about September as a month with multiple outdoor activity options.  Fall hunting seasons start in September for Doves, Deer and Waterfowl.

Fishing is good as the waters cool with cooler shorter days.  Kansas has not natural lakes and all impoundments are man made from farm ponds to reservoirs.  Kanopolis was the first reservoir in Kansas and filled in 1951.  The 1950’s and 1960’s saw many more reservoirs, state lakes and farm ponds built.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

