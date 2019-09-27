Central Kansas Outdoors – 9/28

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Saturday September 28th is national hunting and fishing day and Bob Roberts talks about the financial contribution that outdoors folks make to the economy.

Warm weather tough for Muzzle loader Deer hunters and season ends Sunday.

Fishing prospect look good for this fall as most lakes will be back to normal levels.

