Central Kansas Outdoors – 9/28

Pat StrathmanSeptember 27, 2019

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Saturday September 28th is national hunting and fishing day and Bob Roberts talks about the financial contribution that outdoors folks make to the economy.

Warm weather tough for Muzzle loader Deer hunters and season ends Sunday.

Fishing prospect look good for this fall as most lakes will be back to normal levels.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Zoo Mourns Loss of Lion

Rollings Hills Zoo is mourning the loss of its animal family. According to the zoo, 9-year-old ma...

September 27, 2019 Comments

Central Kansas Outdoors – 9/28

September 27, 2019

Scammed on Facebook

September 27, 2019

Car Stolen, Couple Stranded

September 27, 2019


