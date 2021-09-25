Central Kansas Outdoors â€“ 9/25

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Cooler weather is welcomed by hunters as some seasons are underway and some just around the corner.Â Bob Roberts talks about fall fishing and how good it can be for many species.

Crappies offer great angling in the fall along with White Bass, Wipers, Stripers and Blue catfish.Â Milford continues to be the best Crappie lake for most folks but most of the other lakes are also providing some good fishing for slabs.

White Bass, Wipers and Stripers provide some great surface action in the fall.

