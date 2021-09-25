Salina, KS

Now: 69 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 83 ° | Lo: 54 °

Central Kansas Outdoors â€“ 9/25

Pat StrathmanSeptember 24, 2021

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Cooler weather is welcomed by hunters as some seasons are underway and some just around the corner.Â  Bob Roberts talks about fall fishing and how good it can be for many species.

Crappies offer great angling in the fall along with White Bass, Wipers, Stripers and Blue catfish.Â  Milford continues to be the best Crappie lake for most folks but most of the other lakes are also providing some good fishing for slabs.

White Bass, Wipers and Stripers provide some great surface action in the fall.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Central Kansas Outdoors â€“ 9/18

September 17, 2021 8:00 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors â€“ 9/11

September 10, 2021 10:00 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors â€“ 9/4

September 3, 2021 7:32 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors â€“ 8/14

August 13, 2021 1:45 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â...

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8...

September 25, 2021 Comments

15 Defendants Indicted for Drug Con...

Kansas News

September 25, 2021

UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled For F...

Top News

September 25, 2021

Plane Makes Belly Landing in Hillsb...

Top News

September 25, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

15 Defendants Indicted fo...
September 25, 2021Comments
KWU, Mahaska Announce Ne...
September 24, 2021Comments
37 New COVID Cases, No Ne...
September 24, 2021Comments
Vandals Damage WW II Vet&...
September 24, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices