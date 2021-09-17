Central Kansas Outdoors – 9/18

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Lot of outdoor things to do this time of year. Bob Roberts talks about the hunting opportunities going on this month. Fishing is improving as the days get shorter and the waters cool.

Can be a tough decision some days whether to hunt or fish. Reservoirs and lakes are in good shape with most at normal levels. If you are hunting make sure you check the latest regulations and have current licenses for what you are hunting.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.