Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about fall hunting with Deer season starting Monday Sept 17 for Muzzleloaders and Archers.

Dove hunters just doing fair but the big northern flights of birds are yet to come.

Fishing ready to improve as lakes settle down from recent rises.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.