Central Kansas Outdoors – 9/12

Pat StrathmanSeptember 11, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Early Hunting seasons in September going on now or starting soon.

Bob Roberts talks about early Deer hunting with a muzzleloader can be very good.

Waterfowl seasons start in late September and area marshes are usually very good for early migrants.

Shorter days and cooler weather always improves fishing for many species in our area.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

