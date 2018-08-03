Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors 8-4

Pat StrathmanAugust 3, 2018

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts takes on the controversial Walleye initiative that the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism put into effect last year.

Anglers are not happy but KDWPT is ignoring the average angler’s wishes.

Even the top Kansas Walleye fishermen are not very successful on lakes with the new length limits.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

