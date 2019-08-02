Central Kansas Outdoors – 8/3

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts says many reservoirs are beginning to get back at normal but eastern Kansas lakes are getting some heavy rains.

State and city lakes have been the best bet this summer. Hunting seasons just a month away with Doves on Sept. 1st.

Early Deer seasons also in early Sept. Might be time to get out the shotgun, bow or muzzleloader and practive.

