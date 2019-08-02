Salina, KS

Now: 81 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 69 °

BREAKING NEWS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 8/3

Pat StrathmanAugust 2, 2019

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts says many reservoirs are beginning to get back at normal but eastern Kansas lakes are getting some heavy rains.

State and city lakes have been the best bet this summer.  Hunting seasons just a month away with Doves on Sept. 1st.

Early Deer seasons also in early Sept.  Might be time to get out the shotgun, bow or muzzleloader and practive.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 7-27

July 26, 2019 1:47 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/13

July 13, 2019 9:47 am

Central Kansas Outdoors 7-6

July 6, 2019 9:24 am

Central Kansas Outdoors 6-29

June 28, 2019 3:51 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Central Kansas Outdoors – 8/3

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central ...

August 2, 2019 Comments

Salina Teens Missing

Top News

August 2, 2019

Heavy Power Washer Stolen

Kansas News

August 2, 2019

Slithery Surprise at Gas Station

Kansas News

August 2, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Heavy Power Washer Stolen
August 2, 2019Comments
Slithery Surprise at Gas ...
August 2, 2019Comments
Salina Park Pond Remains ...
August 2, 2019Comments
Salina Pharmacist Sentenc...
August 2, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH