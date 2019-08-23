Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 8/24

Pat StrathmanAugust 23, 2019

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Lot of hunting and fishing opportunities starting in a week with Dove season opening on September 1st followed by Deer season for your and handicapped folks.

Muzzleloader and archery Deer seasons starts in September.  Teal seasons open in September.

Fishing also will be improving as lakes return to normal levels and fall fishing patterns kick in.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

