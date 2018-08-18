Central Kansas Outdoors 8-18

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Hunting seasons are coming up soon and Bob Roberts has some preseason tips for hunters.

Practice with that gun or bow can make a big difference in success when afield.

Fishing also will be improving with shorter days and cooling temperatures.

Nothing new on the Nebraska plan to connect the Platte river with the Republican which will allow Asian Carp to get into Lovewell and Milford reservoirs.

