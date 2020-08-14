Central Kansas Outdoors – 8/15

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Hunting seasons are getting close and now is the time to be getting prepared.

Bob Roberts talks about getting in some practice with the shotgun before Dove season opens September 1.

Sporting clays offers a great chance to get some practice.

Fishing reports vary with Channel Catfish the best bet.

Big Blue Catfish at Milford offer a chance at a large trophy sized catch.

