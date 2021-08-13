Salina, KS

Now: 80 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 80 ° | Lo: 68 °

Central Kansas Outdoors – 8/14

Pat StrathmanAugust 13, 2021

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Buck fever is starting to show up as Deer hunters are thinking about the upcoming seasons that start in September.  Bob Roberts talks about the use of trail cameras and how they are now available in models that can be operated remotely.

Two bucks in a fight caught several years ago on a trail cam. New cams have faster shutters and action photos are not as blurry.

Hunters can access these newer cams with their cell phone and see the photos almost instantly.  Not much for fishing lately but as the hot wave ends,  we expect to hear some good reports on Whites and Wipers as these species will provide some great surface action.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/31

July 30, 2021 11:59 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/24

July 23, 2021 10:10 am

Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/17

July 18, 2021 10:07 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/10

July 10, 2021 12:05 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Central Kansas Outdoors – 8/14

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central ...

August 13, 2021 Comments

Multiple Power Tools Stolen

Kansas News

August 13, 2021

Lawrence Man Guilty on 8 Counts in ...

Kansas News

August 13, 2021

Stolen SUV

Kansas News

August 13, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Multiple Power Tools Stol...
August 13, 2021Comments
Lawrence Man Guilty on 8 ...
August 13, 2021Comments
Stolen SUV
August 13, 2021Comments
Vandalism at Train Depot
August 13, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices