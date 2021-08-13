Central Kansas Outdoors – 8/14

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Buck fever is starting to show up as Deer hunters are thinking about the upcoming seasons that start in September. Bob Roberts talks about the use of trail cameras and how they are now available in models that can be operated remotely.

Hunters can access these newer cams with their cell phone and see the photos almost instantly. Not much for fishing lately but as the hot wave ends, we expect to hear some good reports on Whites and Wipers as these species will provide some great surface action.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.