Next week it looks like the weather will start cooling which will be welcome feeling to anglers. Bob Roberts talks about this time of year being a great time for catching Whites, Wipers and Stripers surfacing on baitfish at area lakes. Having a pair of binoculars in the boat is a big help in finding this activity. For those who spend a lot of time outdoors always beware of Ticks, the Lone Star Tick carries Lime disease and Alpha Gal better known as red meat allergy.