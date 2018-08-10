Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors 8-11

Pat StrathmanAugust 10, 2018

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts interviews Ron  Kaufman with Kansas Dept of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism about the state of Nebraska’s proposal to connect the Platte river with the Republican river.

The Platte has several invasive species including Asian Carp and White Perch.  The state of Kansas strictly opposes this.

The address to contact Nebraska officials is:

To comment on this proposed project, submit written comments to: Department of Natural Resources, P.O. Box 94676, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4676. Your written comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. August 16, 2018. Be sure to include:

1) The application number about which you are commenting (A-19594)
2) An indication that your comment is offered under Option 1 (written comment)
3) Your name, address, and contact information
4) Your written comments

For complete information on submitting your comments, see A-19594 NOTICE.pdf at:

https://dnr.nebraska.gov/notice-interbasin-transfer-application-19594

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

