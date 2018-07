Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about fishing prospects for our lakes as we move into the middle of summer.

Bob also questions the current length limits on Walleyes and Saugeyes after seeing the results for this year from the Kansas Walleye Association tournaments.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts!