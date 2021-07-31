Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/31

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about Arkansas and fishing Greer’s Ferry lake during a family vacation. This is a lake that is a massive 40 thousand surface acres containing many arms and coves.

Bob fished for Crappies with a guide, Wayne Stewart for 2 days using a technique trolling crank baits near and thru the flooded timber and grandson Weylent from Atlanta caught his first Crappie.

When the fish are scattered and not schooled…it’s a good technique. The Little Red River that flows out of the lake is known for Trout fishing. Guide David Taylor put Bob and his son Robert on a lot of catch and release Rainbow Trout for a Morning.

