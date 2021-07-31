Salina, KS

Now: 83 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 100 ° | Lo: 75 °

BREAKING NEWS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/31

Pat StrathmanJuly 30, 2021

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about Arkansas and fishing Greer’s Ferry lake during a family vacation.  This is a lake that is a massive 40 thousand surface acres containing many arms and coves.

Bob fished for Crappies with a guide, Wayne Stewart for 2 days using a technique trolling crank baits near and thru the flooded timber and grandson Weylent from Atlanta caught his first Crappie.

Bob’s Grandson Weylent with a nice Crappie

When the fish are scattered and not schooled…it’s a good technique.  The Little Red River that flows out of the lake is known for Trout fishing.  Guide David Taylor put Bob and his son Robert on a lot of catch and release Rainbow Trout for a Morning.

Bob’s Son Robert with a Rainbow Trout

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/24

July 23, 2021 10:10 am

Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/17

July 18, 2021 10:07 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/10

July 10, 2021 12:05 am

Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/3

July 2, 2021 5:40 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Lynch throws another quality start ...

TORONTO -- In the beginning, there were balloons and flags, special guests and serenades from ...

July 31, 2021 Comments

Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/31

Sports News

July 30, 2021

Royals Acquire RHP Kasey Kalich for...

Sports News

July 30, 2021

121st Saline County COVID Death

Top News

July 30, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

UPDATE: More Arrests in J...
July 30, 2021Comments
Stolen Truck Returned to ...
July 30, 2021Comments
Winfield Daycare Facility...
July 30, 2021Comments
Worker Rescued after Fall...
July 30, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices