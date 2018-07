Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about fishing prospects for our lakes as we move into the middle of summer.

Channel Catfish are still the best bet according to Bob. Also, Wipers and White Bass can offer some surface action at various reservoirs. Blue Catfish at Milford have a new length limit.

