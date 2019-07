Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Reservoirs in this area still high but with a hot and dry weather forecast for the next 10 days, levels should be dropping.

Bob Roberts says the high water now at lakes is good for the fishing in upcoming years as the small fry have numerous hiding places.

