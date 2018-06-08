Central Kansas Outdoors 6-9

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

The weather is hot and that means it is Catfish time in Kansas.

The Cats are spawning right now and can be found on rocky areas like dams at reservoirs.

Beat the heat and fish at night using submerged or floating lights. Deer and Dove seasons now less than 90 days away.

If you have a specific question about the outdoors you can email Bob at [email protected] Future shows we hope to find out about the fishing prospects for local lakes and reservoirs.

