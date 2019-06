Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism commission meeting is Thursday June 13th 1:30 at Rolling Hills Zoo west of Salina.

Bob Roberts talks with Gerald Lauber , chairman of the commission about the meeting.

If you fish, hunt, trap or boat this meeting is important to you.

