Central Kansas Outdoors – 6/6

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Free fishing weekend in Kansas…no license needed for residents.

Bob Roberts talks about the great Crappie fishing right now at reservoirs like Milford.

Anglers catching Crappies in about every creek area on the lake.

Many other reservoirs are also good for Crappies as that species wraps up the annual spawn.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.