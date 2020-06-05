Salina, KS

Now: 96 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 97 ° | Lo: 71 °

Central Kansas Outdoors – 6/6

Pat StrathmanJune 5, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Free fishing weekend in Kansas…no license needed for residents.

Bob Roberts talks about the great Crappie fishing right now at reservoirs like Milford.

Anglers catching Crappies in about every creek area on the lake.

Many other reservoirs are also good for Crappies as that species wraps up the annual spawn.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 5/30

June 1, 2020 8:59 am

Central Kansas Outdoors – 5/23

May 26, 2020 9:14 am

Central Kansas Outdoors – 5/16

May 15, 2020 10:00 am

Central Kansas Outdoors – 5/9

May 8, 2020 3:19 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Central Kansas Outdoors – 6/6

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central ...

June 5, 2020 Comments

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 6-5

COVID-19 Kansas News

June 5, 2020

Amid Race For The Kansas House, San...

Kansas News

June 5, 2020

Funding a Fantastic Fireworks Show

Top News

June 5, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 6...
June 5, 2020Comments
Amid Race For The Kansas ...
June 5, 2020Comments
2 Overnight Arson Inciden...
June 5, 2020Comments
Stolen Antique Tractor So...
June 5, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH