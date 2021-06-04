Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 6/5

Pat StrathmanJune 4, 2021

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts discusses the current Walleye length limits that many anglers feel contradict what KDWP says about Walleyes which is “Kansas Walleyes grow fast but they die young”.

Many of us feel that most of the Walleyes die before reaching the 21 inch length limit.  For years the 15 inch length limit was in effect and very little angler complaints but now more lakes are 18 or 21 inch length limit.

What can you do?  Talk to your state representative or state senator.  That’s the folks you elect and most are glad to hear from hunters and fishermen.    Crappie fishing winding down as the spawn is ending but many fish remain in the same areas.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

