Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

High water at most reservoirs is making finding a place to fish tough.

Bob Roberts advises checking with the state park office where you want to go.

While the big reservoirs was high with limited or no boat access, state and city lakes remain in fairly good shape and anglers catching fish.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.