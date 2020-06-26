Central Kansas Outdoors – 6/27

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Water safety is needed for busy holiday weekends.

Bob Roberts talks about some of the things that some boaters do that creates big wakes which can be dangerous to smaller boats.

Crappie reports are good at area lakes while Walleye-Saugeye fishing has slowed.

Channel Catfish are the fish that is pursued by anglers this time of year and chumming with soaked grains like soybeans is a great technique.

