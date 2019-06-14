Central Kansas Outdoors 6-15

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about the KDWPT commission meeting last Thursday at Rolling Hills Zoo west of Salina.

The lack of public participation is a problem that hurts fishermen, hunters, trappers and campers.

The new secretary of KDWPT, Brad Loveless and commissioners want more public input to balance the input of the department staff.

Bob Roberts says if you have a complain or suggestion to the commissioners, then show up or shut up!

