Salina, KS

Now: 84 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 84 ° | Lo: 65 °

Central Kansas Outdoors 6-15

Pat StrathmanJune 14, 2019

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about the KDWPT commission meeting last Thursday at Rolling Hills Zoo west of Salina.

The lack of public participation is a problem that hurts fishermen, hunters, trappers and campers.

The new secretary of KDWPT, Brad Loveless and commissioners want more public input to balance the input of the department staff.

Bob Roberts says if you have a complain or suggestion to the commissioners, then show up or shut up!

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Central Kansas Outdoors 6-8

June 7, 2019 3:09 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors 6-1

May 31, 2019 9:00 am

Central Kansas Outdoors 5-18

May 17, 2019 10:00 am

Central Kansas Outdoors 5-4

May 3, 2019 10:58 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Chiefs Announce 2019 Training Camp ...

The Kansas City Chiefs announced dates for 2019 Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Ca...

June 14, 2019 Comments

Central Kansas Outdoors 6-15

Sports News

June 14, 2019

Children Witness Intruders Carrying...

Kansas News

June 14, 2019

Teenage Joyride

Top News

June 14, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Children Witness Intruder...
June 14, 2019Comments
Stolen Camper is Featured...
June 14, 2019Comments
New Location, New Name Fo...
June 14, 2019Comments
Algae Warning at Jerry Iv...
June 14, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH