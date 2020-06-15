Central Kansas Outdoors – 6/13

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Fathers day is next week and selecting gifts for the outdoorsman in the family can be a challenge.

Bob Roberts talks about what might be the best route to go for a gift for dad.

Warm windy weather is ripening the wheat and increasing the bite for species like White Bass and Wipers.

Channel Catfish also are a great warm weather fish.

Most of the reservoirs and lakes are in good shape and anglers are doing well on most species.

