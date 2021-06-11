Central Kansas Outdoors – 6/12

Pat StrathmanJune 11, 2021

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Beat the heat on these hot summer days and go fishing at night under the lights.  Bob Roberts talks about night fishing using floating or submergible lights to attract the bait fish and bring in the game fish.

Most anglers use both a front anchor and a back anchor to keep the boat steady and in a specific area.  White Bass provide most of the fishing with Walleyes-Saugeyes and Crappies.

Make sure your boat lights are working and on when on the lake after dark.  Crappies being reported to be scattered as the spawn is over at most lakes.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

