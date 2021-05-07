Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 5/8

Pat StrathmanMay 7, 2021

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about the Crappie fishing and the slow down due to the cooler weather.  It can be a day to day situation for the Crappie bite during the spawn when the cold fronts come through but give it a few days and it will be good again.

Some Walleye-Saugeye reports but that fishing should improve with warmer weather raising the water temperatures.  White Bass beginning to show up in the traditional spawning areas including the rivers above some of the lakes.

Still a lot of Turkey season left.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

