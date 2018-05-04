Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors 5-5

Pat StrathmanMay 4, 2018

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts is really excited about the outdoor prospects for fishing and Turkey hunting in the next week.

Warm windy weather got water temperatures into a range that the fish will be more active and anglers going after Walleyes, Saugeyes, Crappies and White Bass will have good conditions to catch fish.

Turkeys should be more active with those big Toms on the move.

If you have a specific question about the outdoors you can email Bob at [email protected]  Future shows we hope to find out about the fishing prospects for local lakes and reservoirs.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts!

