Central Kansas Outdoors 5-5

Bob Roberts is really excited about the outdoor prospects for fishing and Turkey hunting in the next week.

Warm windy weather got water temperatures into a range that the fish will be more active and anglers going after Walleyes, Saugeyes, Crappies and White Bass will have good conditions to catch fish.

Turkeys should be more active with those big Toms on the move.

