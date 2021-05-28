Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 5/29

Pat StrathmanMay 28, 2021

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Memorial day weekend is a great time to get out and fish and fishing for Crappies and Walleyes is usually good.  Crappies reports from area lakes are good with most of the fish still spawning on the banks.  Walleye and Saugeye reports vary but anglers giving it a try should catch some keepers at lakes with 18 or 15 inch length limits.

Last few days to fill that Turkey tag.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

