Central Kansas Outdoors – 5/29

Memorial day weekend is a great time to get out and fish and fishing for Crappies and Walleyes is usually good. Crappies reports from area lakes are good with most of the fish still spawning on the banks. Walleye and Saugeye reports vary but anglers giving it a try should catch some keepers at lakes with 18 or 15 inch length limits.

Last few days to fill that Turkey tag.

