Central Kansas Outdoors 5-26

Pat StrathmanMay 25, 2018

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Memorial Day weekend is a big fishing weekend and the lakes are very busy.

Besides a lot of fishermen, water skiers and jet skiers are on the reservoirs.  Caution is very important with so much boat traffic on  the lakes.

Some anglers only fish from day break to mid morning to avoid the busy boat traffic.  Be safe if you are on the water this weekend.

If you have a specific question about the outdoors you can email Bob at [email protected]  Future shows we hope to find out about the fishing prospects for local lakes and reservoirs.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts!

