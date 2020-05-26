Central Kansas Outdoors – 5/23

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Memorial Day weekend is the start of the fishing season for many folks and Bob Roberts talks about the possibilities for anglers this weekend.

Crappies are on the banks spawning at every reservoir and some state lakes, Walleye and Saugeye fishing is picking up with fish showing up on the flats.

Catfish of all varieties providing anglers with plenty of action.

