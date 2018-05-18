Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors 5-19

Pat StrathmanMay 18, 2018

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about a lot of the fishing possibilities for right now with the nice weather.  Crappies and Walleyes-Saugeyes are offering some great angling right now.

If you have a specific question about the outdoors you can email Bob at [email protected]  Future shows we hope to find out about the fishing prospects for local lakes and reservoirs.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts!

