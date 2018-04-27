Central Kansas Outdoors 4-28

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Finally the weather is warming up and that means the fishing will be great.

Bob Roberts talks about the possibilities for anglers. Walleyes and Saugeyes, Crappies, White Bass and Largemouth Bass are all expected to be biting with the warm front.

Turkey hunters will also find the warm weather helping to get a Turkey.

