Central Kansas Outdoors 4-28

April 27, 2018

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Finally the weather is warming up and that means the fishing will be great.

Bob Roberts talks about the possibilities for anglers.  Walleyes and Saugeyes, Crappies, White Bass and Largemouth Bass are all expected to be biting with the warm front.

Turkey hunters will also find the warm weather helping to get a Turkey.

If you have a specific question about the outdoors you can email Bob at [email protected]  Future shows we hope to find out about the fishing prospects for local lakes and reservoirs.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts!

Central Kansas Outdoors 4-28

April 27, 2018

Saline Crime Stoppers 4-27-18

