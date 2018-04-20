Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 44 °

Central Kansas Outdoors 4-21-18

Pat StrathmanApril 20, 2018

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about Turkey hunting and how you might want to prepare one when are successful.

Fishing has been slow but one bright spot is the White Bass that are making a spawning run up rivers above several reservoirs.

Other fish species mainly slow but a few bright spots including Milford’s Blue cats.

If you have a specific question about the outdoors you can email Bob at [email protected]  Future shows we hope to find out about the fishing prospects for local lakes and reservoirs.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts!

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Rober...

April 6, 2018 9:33 pm

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Rober...

March 30, 2018 2:42 pm

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Rober...

March 23, 2018 2:53 pm

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Rober...

March 16, 2018 4:22 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Central Kansas Outdoors 4-21-18

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central ...

April 20, 2018 Comments

Workshops Planned on Broadway Boule...

Kansas News

April 20, 2018

Salina Crime Stoppers 4-20-18

Kansas News

April 20, 2018

Three Dog Night Coming to Salina

Top News

April 20, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Workshops Planned on Broa...
April 20, 2018Comments
Salina Crime Stoppers 4-2...
April 20, 2018Comments
Kroger Completes Sale of ...
April 20, 2018Comments
Kobach Promises Appeal In...
April 20, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH