Central Kansas Outdoors 4-21-18

Bob Roberts talks about Turkey hunting and how you might want to prepare one when are successful.

Fishing has been slow but one bright spot is the White Bass that are making a spawning run up rivers above several reservoirs.

Other fish species mainly slow but a few bright spots including Milford’s Blue cats.

If you have a specific question about the outdoors you can email Bob at [email protected] Future shows we hope to find out about the fishing prospects for local lakes and reservoirs.

