Central Kansas Outdoors – 2/22

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Walleye-Saugeye fever is starting to rise as the longer days and warmer water move those fish into the spawning mode.

Bob Roberts talks about the ‘eye’ fishing which is best during late February, March and early April at Kansas lakes and reservoirs.

Some anglers will start now stocking up on their favorite baits now. Everybody has their favorites based on past catches.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.