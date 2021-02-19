Central Kansas Outdoors – 2/20

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Ice fishing is in full swing but good reports of catching are few. Bob Roberts talks about ice fishing and what lakes might be best for various species.

West end of Wilson usually is a great location for some big Stripers. The Stripers move along the river channel on the west end of Wilson feeding on bait fish.

Some folks fish through the ice for Channel Catfish with great success. Crappie and White Bass seem to be the main species that anglers are after when ice fishing.

