Central Kansas Outdoors – 12/7

Firearms Deer season is underway and runs through Sunday December 15 in Kansas.

Bob Roberts talks about the change with many hunters now hunting during archery season with a crossbow and not hunting during the rifle season.

Many landowners and tenants prefer hunters using archery equipment which allows hunters more opportunities.

Firearms Deer hunters will still account for a large part of the Deer harvest in Kansas.

Nice weather has helped Crappie anglers catch fish at many lakes lately.

