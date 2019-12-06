Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 12/7

Pat StrathmanDecember 6, 2019

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Firearms Deer season is underway and runs through Sunday December 15 in Kansas.

Bob Roberts talks about the change with many hunters now hunting during archery season with a crossbow and not hunting during the rifle season.

Many landowners and tenants prefer hunters using archery equipment which allows hunters more opportunities.

Firearms Deer hunters will still account for a large part of the Deer harvest in Kansas.

Nice weather has helped Crappie anglers catch fish at many lakes lately.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

