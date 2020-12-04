Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 12/5

Pat StrathmanDecember 4, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Rifle Deer season under way with some pleasant weather for the hunters.

Bob Roberts talks about the Deer season in  Kansas and how it changed from having to draw for a permit to now when hunters can buy them over the counter.

Winter fishing is good for Crappies with most area reservoirs giving up nice fish and as waters get cold and days get shorter, the better fishing is ahead.

Wilson Walleyes may be back this fall according the results from the lakes fisheries biologist Brian Sowders ays there is a good population of keeper Walleye.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

