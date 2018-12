Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about Christmas gifts for outdoors folks and clothes may be the best idea.

Muddy firearms Deer season may reduce the take this year.

Anglers after Crappies this time of year are doing better in eastern part of Kansas but it should improve around this area as lakes stabilize.

