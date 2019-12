Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about hunter safety as we go into the final weekend of firearms Deer season.

Hunting is safer over the years due to hunter education requirements and the wearing of blaze orange when hunting.

Crappie fishing better with fish schooled up and biting.

