Central Kansas Outdoors – 12/12

Pat StrathmanDecember 11, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Kansas firearms Deer season wraps up this weekend and nice weather has some hunters having a hard time filling their tags.

Bob Roberts says with the weather turning cold this weekend, hunters may find success with the Deer being more active during hunting hours.

Crappie fishing at area reservoirs picking up and anglers are catching nice fish.

Wipers, Stripers and White Bass also are biting at local lakes and the nice weather is finding a more than usual number of anglers on the water.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Central Kansas Outdoors – 12/12

