Central Kansas Outdoors – 11/9

Pat StrathmanNovember 8, 2019

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about opening day of Pheasant and Quail season and it’s significance as a family and friend reunion.

Many first time hunters will learn new traditions and whether the harvest of birds is good or bad….it always is a great weekend.

Fall fishing looking better as we have shorter days and waters cool.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

