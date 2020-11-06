Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 58 °

Central Kansas Outdoors – 11/7

Pat StrathmanNovember 6, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about the archery Deer season and how this is prime time for archers to take a trophy Buck.

More folks are hunting with crossbows every year adding to the number of archers going afield for the bow seasons.  Fall fishing on the slow side as anglers finding a spotty bite at most lakes.

Crappie fishing will be improving as the days shorten and waters cool down.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 10/31

October 30, 2020 1:52 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 10/24

October 23, 2020 2:24 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 10/17

October 16, 2020 11:30 am

Central Kansas Outdoors – 10/10

October 9, 2020 2:30 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Southeast Advances to Quarterfinals...

Southeast of Saline's defense has been stellar all season. That trend carried the Trojans to the ...

November 6, 2020 Comments

Alex Gordon Named Rawlings Platinum...

Sports News

November 6, 2020

Central Kansas Outdoors – 11/7

Sports News

November 6, 2020

74 New Saline County COVID Cases, 2...

COVID-19 Top News

November 6, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Shares Christmas C...
November 6, 2020Comments
$538,871 Winning Lottery ...
November 6, 2020Comments
Teen Flees After Wrecking...
November 6, 2020Comments
2 Guns and Thousands of C...
November 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices