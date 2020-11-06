Central Kansas Outdoors – 11/7

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about the archery Deer season and how this is prime time for archers to take a trophy Buck.

More folks are hunting with crossbows every year adding to the number of archers going afield for the bow seasons. Fall fishing on the slow side as anglers finding a spotty bite at most lakes.

Crappie fishing will be improving as the days shorten and waters cool down.

