Central Kansas Outdoors 11-3

Bob Roberts talks about the Deer rut is nearing and archery hunters to stay alert.

The gun range at Maxwell game preserve in McPherson county is closed and Kansas department of wildlife parks and tourism is looking for a central Kansas range that could be managed.

Fishing is starting to improve.

