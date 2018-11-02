Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors 11-3

Pat StrathmanNovember 2, 2018

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about the Deer rut is nearing and archery hunters to stay alert.

The gun range at Maxwell game preserve in McPherson county is closed and Kansas department of wildlife parks and tourism is looking for a central Kansas range that could be managed.

Fishing is starting to improve.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

